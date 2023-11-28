Metro Detroit drug bust results in seizure of $325K worth of cocaine, $41K in cash, handgun

The Macomb County Sheriff's Enforcement team seized more than 6 pounds of cocaine, $41,000 in cash, multiple vehicles and a gun.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A 36-year-old man from West Bloomfield is accused of distributing drugs across Metro Detroit after authorities seized more than 6 pounds of cocaine in a drug bust.

According to authorities, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team was joined by officers with the DEA as they executed search warrants for narcotics in Detroit and West Bloomfield Township. During these searches, the sheriff’s office said they seized about three kilograms of cocaine, $41,000 in cash, three vehicles and a single handgun.

Authorities said the cocaine had a street value of about $325,000.

The man from West Bloomfield is accused of being involved in the distribution of “large amounts of cocaine” in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. He was taken into custody without incident and has been lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Charges are being sought through the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.