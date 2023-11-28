Thieves targeting high-end homes in Metro Detroit expand to new areas

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – A suspected crew targeting high-end homes is believed to be expanding into new areas.

Police said they suspect the organized crew out of South America are behind a robbery in Grosse Pointe Farms.

The gated community at the Country Club of Detroit was hit by organized burglary teams over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Police believe houses that have yards that back up to trees or woods are targets and that thieves hide there until they see their chance.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard first sounded the alarm in September after huge homes in Bloomfield Township were hit. Then homes on private driveways in Birmingham were hit.

The losses are estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

“They are targeting high-end items,” Bouchard said. “If they can carry a safe, they will do that.”

A teen was arrested and charged in Bloomfield Township in connection with several vehicle break-ins and some burglaries, but sources continue to point to where Bouchard pointed at the start of the investigation -- that other organized teams out of South America have been hitting high-end homes out west and have now made their home in Michigan.

A task force across the area is being formed to share information.

