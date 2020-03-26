Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Wednesday night

DETROIT – The death toll related to coronavirus (COVID-19) rose again Wednesday, while the state-reported number of confirmed cases is nearly 2,300.

Here’s what happened Wednesday:

The state is reporting 43 COVID-19-related deaths.

The total number of state-reported confirmed cases is 2,294 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Washtenaw County Health Department issued an order Wednesday businesses that are remaining open during the state stay-at-home order to screen workers for coronavirus.

The order will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m.

Oakland County implemented similar policies this week.

A commander with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office died Wednesday from COVID-19.

Cmdr. Donafay Collins spent nearly 30 years with the sheriff’s office. He was also a radio DJ on Mix 92.3 until he retired last May.

Donafay Collins (WDIV)

The WCSO has has 18 employees test positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

According to a recent study, Michigan is among the best states in the country at social distancing, receiving an "A" grade.

There are very few weapons with which to fight back against COVID-19, but the most effective seems to be social distancing, which dramatically cuts down the number of people with whom we come into contact.

Workplaces continue to announce that employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

It was reported that a worker at the Meijer on Mound Road in Warren has the virus.

Meijer said Wednesday that plexiglass will be installed at registers at all of its stores.

Amazon also announced that an employee has COVID-19. A worker at the Shelby Township fulfillment center has the illness.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

