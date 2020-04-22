Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Tuesday night

DETROIT – Beaumont announced Tuesday that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has financially impacted the health system, leading to layoffs.

Here’s what happened Tuesday:

A nurse fired from Sinai-Grace Hospital in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for a video she posted to social media is suing the Detroit Medical Center.

Kenisa Barkai was terminated last month after she posted a 7-second video on her Facebook page showing the precautions taken to treat the first COVID-19 patient at the Detroit Medical Center’s Sinai-Grace.

Beaumont Health announced Tuesday that it would be temporarily laying off thousands and cutting hundreds of other positions due to financial losses caused by coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Beaumont, 2,475 employees will be temporarily laid off and 450 positions will be permanently cut, while executive pay will be reduced.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 32,967 as of Tuesday, including 2,700 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 32,000 confirmed cases and 2,468 deaths Monday.

The official recovery total is 3,237.

A meat packing plant in west Michigan had 60 employees test positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

JBS Meat Packaging in Gun Plain Township had to shut down over the weekend after the employees tested positive, according to WOOD TV.

However, the plant was back open on Monday with limited staffing, Allegan County health officials told WOOD.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday a partnership with CVS Health to provide drive-through rapid COVID-19 testing in Dearborn.

According to Whitmer’s office, COVID-19 testing will be conducted in the parking lot of the Henry Ford Centennial Library -- 16301 Michigan Ave. -- at no cost to eligible Michiganders. A doctor’s referral is not required.

The governor’s office says the site will test 500-750 residents daily who are experiencing certain COVID-19-related symptoms and risk factors as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wayne County officials project the county’s revenue will be down at least $152 million due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Executive Warren C. Evans announced Tuesday that the deficit could be more than 20 percent of the county’s projected revenues.

The local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is joining forces with Michigan’s newly formed Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities.

The tasks force was created in response to the disproportionate number of black people who are being affected by COVID-19.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

