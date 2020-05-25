Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday night

DETROIT – On Sunday, Michigan officials reported the lowest number of single-day coronavirus (COVID-19) related deaths since March 23.

Here’s what happened Sunday:

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel said if students can’t return for on-campus classes, there won’t be a football season.

Michigan officials reported five COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

This is the lowest single day number of deaths since March 23, when six deaths were reported just days after the state’s first coronavirus death.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 54,679 as of Sunday, including 5,228 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 54,365 confirmed cases and 5,223 deaths Saturday.

The official recovery total is 33,168.

The Archdiocese of Detroit allowed in-person masses to resume this week for the first time since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit the state in March.

When churches reopened to the public for the first time this Sunday, social distancing measures were in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

