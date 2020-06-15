Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know June 15, 2020

It has been nearly four months since the state of Michigan began shutting down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has swept the United States.

The state’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 23 and was lifted June 1. Michigan is now reopening in phases. Restaurants and retail businesses have been allowed to resume under safety restrictions. People can gather outside in groups of up to 100 people. Outdoor fitness classes and athletic events are allowed, as long as social distancing practices are followed.

And now people can head back to the hair stylist or barber. Hair, nail and massage businesses across the state of Michigan will be allowed to reopen.

From plexiglass at the front desk to social distancing reminders -- a trip to the salon will look different, but the experience will still feel the same.

Meanwhile, as of Sunday the state of Michigan reported 189 new cases and 3 additional deaths -- the lowest such daily death count since March. Saturday’s total was 59,801 confirmed cases and 5,767 deaths.

The United States is seeing a rise in cases in other states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 25,468 total new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. on Saturday alone. The country now has more than 2 million confirmed cases of the disease and more than 115,000 deaths.

States such as Arizona are seeing virus spikes. The city of Phoenix is seeing businesses close again, nearly a month since Arizona’s stay-at-home order was lifted.

Here’s a look at the data in Michigan:

Overnight summer camps are now allowed to operate in Michigan. Camps are expected to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines with many unable to start for several weeks.

At the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, which runs some of the region’s largest overnight camps, preparations were already underway to reopen day camps by June 22 and overnight camps by the middle of July.

“The children will have fun but they’re going to have fun in new ways,” YMCA Senior Vice President of Marketing Latitia McCree said.

