Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know June 22, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan was 61,230 as of Sunday afternoon, including 5,846 deaths, state officials report.

Sunday’s update represents 146 new cases and 3 additional deaths. Saturday’s total was 61,084 confirmed cases and 5,843 deaths.

Last weekend Michigan reported a total 44,964 COVID-19 recoveries. On Saturday the state reported a total of 49,290 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,900 as of Thursday.

Michigan’s top doctor, Joneigh S. Khaldun, discussed the possibility of another spike in cases on Flashpoint as some states have witnessed a surge in cases after loosening restrictions.

New cases and deaths continue to slow in Michigan, along with hospitalizations. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 14,000 per day in the last two weeks.

Here’s a look at the data in Michigan:

On Friday, a federal judge ruled that gyms in Michigan can reopen on June 25th.

The ruling was made by U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in the Western District of Michigan after a lawsuit was filed by the League of Independent Fitness Facilities.

The judge granted a preliminary injunction against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that closed gyms across the state.

