Vehicle flees scene after hitting, killing two pedestrians in Augusta Township

Vehicle’s bumper or parts of it missing, police say

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – On Friday, a driver struck and killed two pedestrians and then fled the scene, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash happened Friday after 4 p.m. in the area of Milan Oakville and Gooding roads on the border of Washtenaw and Monroe counties. 

An investigation by police revealed a vehicle struck two pedestrians then fled the scene. The area will be shut down temporarily while police investigate the scene. 

Police say the vehicle is possibly black or grey. The vehicle’s bumper or parts of it are missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 810-227-1051.

