Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know June 30, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 63,497 as of Monday, including 5,915 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents an increase of 236 confirmed cases and four additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 63,261 confirmed cases and 5,911 deaths.

New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 14,000 per day in the last two weeks. There was a slight uptick in hospitalizations last week.

Coronavirus news:

Michigan has reported 51,099 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 6,300 as of Sunday.

The 7-day average jumped from 177 (June 15-21) to 290 (June 22-28) last week for new daily cases.

New cases per day since June 15:

June 15 -- 74 new cases

June 16 -- 125 new cases

June 17 -- 204 new cases

June 18 -- 225 new cases

June 19 -- 211 new cases

June 20 -- 255 new cases

June 21 -- 146 new cases

June 22 -- 179 new cases

June 23 -- 221 new cases

June 24 -- 323 new cases

June 25 -- 353 new cases

June 26 -- 389 new cases

June 27 -- 314 new cases

June 28 -- 252 new cases

June 29 -- 236 new cases

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

The update is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

For the first few months of the pandemic, Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided almost daily COVID-19 updates. But as the increase in cases flattened, the updates became more spread out.

Three people who tested positive for COVID-19 reported being at Fifth Avenue Royal Oak on June 19 during the evening, prior to the start of their symptoms.

The COVID-19 potential exposure was identified through case investigations conducted by the Oakland County Health Division.

The individuals reported crowded conditions at the establishment, which describes itself as catering to sports and entertainment patrons.

Fifth Avenue is located at 215 W. 5th Ave. in Royal Oak.

The 2020 Woodward Dream Cruise has been canceled.

The annual event usually attracts an estimated 1.5 million people to the Woodward Corridor in Oakland County. This year’s Dream Cruise was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15.

Birmingham City Manager Joe Valentine had expressed his concerns about the event proceeding during the pandemic.

“The timing right now is not right for this,” said Birmingham City Manager Joe Valentine. “What we are trying to avoid are people coming in from out of town, the state and the world that are attracted by promoting. We advise them now is not the time to come to Birmingham and Woodward Corridor.”

In a new letter to Attorney General Dana Nessel, each of Michigan’s congressional Republicans called on the state of Michigan to investigate its use of nursing homes as care centers for recovering COVID-19 patients.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have accounted for more than 1 in 5 coronavirus deaths here in Michigan and have become a major point of contention within the state.

Signing with five other leading congressional Republicans who sit on the House Subcommittee on the coronavirus, they demanded answers about why the state ignored advice from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which warned not to release COVID patients into long-term care.

See the full report here.

Officials in Grosse Pointe Park expressed concern over the growing cases of COVID-19 in the city.

“Everybody was feeling good about the situation,” said city councilperson Aimée Fluitt. “And then on Wednesday, we had two more cases.”

A new wave of COVID-19 appeared and the Wayne County Health Department said there are a few dozen recent cases making its way through the Grosse Pointe communities.

“Then on Friday yesterday, we had 12 Market Park cases, so that was a 25% increase in our cases just in one day,” Fluitt said. “So, in the last four days we’ve gone from 48 cases to 68 cases.”

See the full report here.

Michigan Republicans laid out their plans for school to return in the fall as the state waits for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s to release her own guidelines.

The Republican arm of the ‘Return To Learn’ plan pledged an appropriation of $1 billion, ostensibly to stop the bloodletting of frightened, desperate school distracts that have seven days to turn in budgets and are opting for worst-case scenarios with layoffs.

They proposed a $1.3 billion plan to help K-12 schools reopen during the pandemic, saying districts should have flexibility to start when they want and to offer remote instruction as an alternative if necessary.

Meanwhile, Gov. Whitmer is expected to reveal her own return-to-school plan on Tuesday, June 30.

Read more here.

Tracking COVID-19 cases in Wayne County, outside of Detroit.

Here’s a look at the Wayne County data: