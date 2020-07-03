Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 3, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 64,675 as of Thursday, including 5,966 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 543 new confirmed cases and an additional 15 deaths. This is the state’s largest daily case count since May -- May 29 was 607. The previous highest daily count in June was 389 on June 26.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, state officials said the data was pulled “a little later today, which may have led to additional cases being counted today that would have shown up in tomorrow’s count (between 40 and 50 at most), but this is still one of the highest case counts we’ve reported in several weeks.”

Wednesday’s total was 64,132 confirmed cases and 5,951 deaths.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down indoor bar services Wednesday throughout most of the Lower Peninsula due to a slight COVID-19 spike across the state.

New cases have increased in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 15,000 per day.

After an uptick last week, hospitalizations have declined again.

The percentage of positive cases in the 20-29 years old range, as well as known outbreaks at two different bars, went into the state’s decision. More than 130 cases have been linked to an outbreak at Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in East Lansing, and there are concerns surrounding multiple confirmed cases linked to Fifth Avenue in Royal Oak.

New cases per day since June 15:

June 15 -- 74 new cases

June 16 -- 125 new cases

June 17 -- 204 new cases

June 18 -- 225 new cases

June 19 -- 211 new cases

June 20 -- 255 new cases

June 21 -- 146 new cases

June 22 -- 179 new cases

June 23 -- 221 new cases

June 24 -- 323 new cases

June 25 -- 353 new cases

June 26 -- 389 new cases

June 27 -- 314 new cases

June 28 -- 252 new cases

June 29 -- 236 new cases

June 30 -- 373 new cases

July 1 -- 262 new cases

July 2 -- 543 new cases

Michigan health officials are reporting significant increases in out-of-hospital emergencies and deaths amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Compared to Michigan EMS data from 2019, out-of-hospital cardiac arrests increased by 43.3 percent this year between March 15 and May 23. Officials say out-of-hospital deaths recorded by EMS also increased by 62 percent between those dates.

Hospitals and medical centers were initially overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients when the pandemic hit in Michigan in March, which led people to avoid seeking care unrelated to COVID-19. Selective operations and procedures also ceased and some emergency departments slowed non-COVID operations during the beginning of the pandemic.

This is Michigan’s first step backward throughout the reopening process after reaching phase four of the governor’s reopening plan.

Indoor bar service in six of the state’s eight geographical regions will be shut down, excluding the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Region -- the only two regions in phase five of reopening.

Whitmer’s announcement comes as the number of confirmed cases linked to an outbreak at Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in East Lansing continue to rise. On Wednesday, health officials confirmed 138 positive COVID-19 cases have been linked to the bar, including 119 people who were customers there between June 12 and June 20.

Also on Wednesday, Whitmer signed a package of bills allowing restaurants to serve alcoholic drinks to-go and via delivery.

The governor’s order applies to establishments with on-premises retailer liquor licenses that earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from alcohol sales. That means most brewpubs, distilleries and vineyards can stay open indoors. Traditional bars, nightclubs and strip clubs will have to end indoor service.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state will not be moved to the fifth phase of her reopening plan by the Fourth of July weekend, as she had originally planned.

“My hope was that we would be into phase five by the Fourth of July,” Whitmer said Tuesday during her coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing. “That’s not going to happen. I just think we need to take that off the table right now.”

Click here to read about what it takes to get to phase five of the reopening plan.

Six of the state’s eight geographical regions -- the Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Kalamazoo and Saginaw regions -- will remain in phase four of the plan. The Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Region are both in phase five.

“The numbers that we’re seeing are increasing across the state,” Whitmer said. “Does that mean that we have to rethink and reanalyze and perhaps take a more conservative approach? Maybe, but I’m not announcing that today.”

Whitmer said she would anticipate being able to offer more clarify about the state’s next steps in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Whitmer also released the “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” on Tuesday, calling it a “comprehensive document to help districts create local plans for in-person learning in the fall” as the state navigates reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-142 requires school districts to adopt a “COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan” in which they lay out how they will protect students and educators across the various phases of the “Michigan Safe Start Plan.”

Last week, Michigan Republicans laid out their plans for school to return in the fall.

Meanwhile, a report from the University of Michigan found one-third of parents surveyed don’t plan to send their children back to class in the fall.

Three people who tested positive for COVID-19 reported being at Fifth Avenue Royal Oak on June 19 during the evening, prior to the start of their symptoms.

The COVID-19 potential exposure was identified through case investigations conducted by the Oakland County Health Division.

The individuals reported crowded conditions at the establishment, which describes itself as catering to sports and entertainment patrons.

Fifth Avenue is located at 215 W. 5th Ave. in Royal Oak.

The 2020 Woodward Dream Cruise has been canceled.

The annual event usually attracts an estimated 1.5 million people to the Woodward Corridor in Oakland County. This year’s Dream Cruise was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15.

Birmingham City Manager Joe Valentine had expressed his concerns about the event proceeding during the pandemic.

“The timing right now is not right for this,” said Birmingham City Manager Joe Valentine. “What we are trying to avoid are people coming in from out of town, the state and the world that are attracted by promoting. We advise them now is not the time to come to Birmingham and Woodward Corridor.”

In a new letter to Attorney General Dana Nessel, each of Michigan’s congressional Republicans called on the state of Michigan to investigate its use of nursing homes as care centers for recovering COVID-19 patients.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have accounted for more than 1 in 5 coronavirus deaths here in Michigan and have become a major point of contention within the state.

Signing with five other leading congressional Republicans who sit on the House Subcommittee on the coronavirus, they demanded answers about why the state ignored advice from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which warned not to release COVID patients into long-term care.

Officials in Grosse Pointe Park expressed concern over the growing cases of COVID-19 in the city.

“Everybody was feeling good about the situation,” said city councilperson Aimée Fluitt. “And then on Wednesday, we had two more cases.”

A new wave of COVID-19 appeared and the Wayne County Health Department said there are a few dozen recent cases making its way through the Grosse Pointe communities.

“Then on Friday yesterday, we had 12 Market Park cases, so that was a 25% increase in our cases just in one day,” Fluitt said. “So, in the last four days we’ve gone from 48 cases to 68 cases.”

Michigan Republicans laid out their plans for school to return in the fall as the state waits for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s to release her own guidelines.

The Republican arm of the ‘Return To Learn’ plan pledged an appropriation of $1 billion, ostensibly to stop the bloodletting of frightened, desperate school distracts that have seven days to turn in budgets and are opting for worst-case scenarios with layoffs.

They proposed a $1.3 billion plan to help K-12 schools reopen during the pandemic, saying districts should have flexibility to start when they want and to offer remote instruction as an alternative if necessary.

Meanwhile, Gov. Whitmer is expected to reveal her own return-to-school plan on Tuesday, June 30.

Tracking COVID-19 cases in Wayne County, outside of Detroit.

