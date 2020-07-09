Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 9, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 67,237 as of Wednesday, including 6,015 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 610 new confirmed cases and 10 additional deaths. It’s the highest daily case increase in the state since May. Tuesday’s total was 66,627 confirmed cases and 6,005 deaths.

New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 17,000 per day. After an uptick in recent weeks, hospitalizations declined last week and have remained mostly flat.

Michigan has reported 52,841 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,800 as of Tuesday. The 7-day average last week jumped from 290 to 373 (it was 177 two weeks ago), so cases are rising.

Whitmer will provide an update Thursday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

You can watch live here.

Michigan has now been labeled at “high risk” for a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as cases increase across the state, according to data from Covid Act Now.

The group of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders at Covid Act Now are identifying each state’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 -- which have been rapidly worsening as COVID-19 cases increase throughout the U.S.

Michigan’s identified risk level has gone from “on track to contain COVID” on June 18, to “experiencing controlled disease growth” on July 2 and is now labeled at “high risk” for an outbreak as of Wednesday.

Read more: Detroit Region now considered medium-high risk as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases spike statewide

Coronavirus news:

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since June 22:

June 22 -- 179 new cases

June 23 -- 221 new cases

June 24 -- 323 new cases

June 25 -- 353 new cases

June 26 -- 389 new cases

June 27 -- 314 new cases

June 28 -- 252 new cases

June 29 -- 236 new cases

June 30 -- 373 new cases

July 1 -- 262 new cases

July 2 -- 543 new cases

July 3 -- 460 new cases

July 4 -- 398 new cases

July 5 -- 343 new cases

July 6 -- 295 new cases

July 7 -- 456 new cases

July 8 -- 610 new cases

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Parts of Michigan have seen recent spikes in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’s “prepared to take heat” if she has to shut down segments of the economy again.

“Gyms are not open,” Whitmer said. “Theaters are not open. There are a number of other business entities that are not reengaged yet. In so far that we have reengaged hair salons -- that’s something that if we see some outbreaks, we may have to disengage on that front. I took a lot of heat. When we brought that cure down we saved thousands of lives. I’m prepared to take heat if that’s what it’s going to take to keep people safe.”

Her comments come as with Michigan in the midst of a slight rise in positive cases, though the spike is nothing like what’s happening in many southern states.

Read more here.

Monday report: School administrators say easily 30% of parents responding to various surveys don’t feel comfortable sending their children back to in-person learning. So while school districts largely figure it out for themselves, part of the plan is to keep student enrollment up by offering virtual learning options.

For in-person learning, guidance will include fewer students per classroom. But schools have been trying to shrink class sizes for decades.

Many full-time teachers might not feel comfortable with in-class sessions, which leads to another concern: a shortage of substitute teachers.

Read more here.

Michigan health officials are reporting significant increases in out-of-hospital emergencies and deaths amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Compared to Michigan EMS data from 2019, out-of-hospital cardiac arrests increased by 43.3 percent this year between March 15 and May 23. Officials say out-of-hospital deaths recorded by EMS also increased by 62 percent between those dates.

Hospitals and medical centers were initially overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients when the pandemic hit in Michigan in March, which led people to avoid seeking care unrelated to COVID-19. Selective operations and procedures also ceased and some emergency departments slowed non-COVID operations during the beginning of the pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer orders indoor bars closed. (WDIV)

This is Michigan’s first step backward throughout the reopening process after reaching phase four of the governor’s reopening plan.

Indoor bar service in six of the state’s eight geographical regions will be shut down, excluding the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Region -- the only two regions in phase five of reopening.

Whitmer’s announcement comes as the number of confirmed cases linked to an outbreak at Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in East Lansing continue to rise. On Wednesday, health officials confirmed 138 positive COVID-19 cases have been linked to the bar, including 119 people who were customers there between June 12 and June 20.

Also on Wednesday, Whitmer signed a package of bills allowing restaurants to serve alcoholic drinks to-go and via delivery.

The governor’s order applies to establishments with on-premises retailer liquor licenses that earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from alcohol sales. That means most brewpubs, distilleries and vineyards can stay open indoors. Traditional bars, nightclubs and strip clubs will have to end indoor service.

Read more: Michigan bars navigate changing rules, can now offer alcohol to-go

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state will not be moved to the fifth phase of her reopening plan by the Fourth of July weekend, as she had originally planned.

“My hope was that we would be into phase five by the Fourth of July,” Whitmer said Tuesday during her coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing. “That’s not going to happen. I just think we need to take that off the table right now.”

Click here to read about what it takes to get to phase five of the reopening plan.

Six of the state’s eight geographical regions -- the Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Kalamazoo and Saginaw regions -- will remain in phase four of the plan. The Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Region are both in phase five.

“The numbers that we’re seeing are increasing across the state,” Whitmer said. “Does that mean that we have to rethink and reanalyze and perhaps take a more conservative approach? Maybe, but I’m not announcing that today.”

Whitmer said she would anticipate being able to offer more clarify about the state’s next steps in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Read more here.

Whitmer also released the “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” on Tuesday, calling it a “comprehensive document to help districts create local plans for in-person learning in the fall” as the state navigates reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-142 requires school districts to adopt a “COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan” in which they lay out how they will protect students and educators across the various phases of the “Michigan Safe Start Plan.”

Last week, Michigan Republicans laid out their plans for school to return in the fall.

Meanwhile, a report from the University of Michigan found one-third of parents surveyed don’t plan to send their children back to class in the fall.

Three people who tested positive for COVID-19 reported being at Fifth Avenue Royal Oak on June 19 during the evening, prior to the start of their symptoms.

The COVID-19 potential exposure was identified through case investigations conducted by the Oakland County Health Division.

The individuals reported crowded conditions at the establishment, which describes itself as catering to sports and entertainment patrons.

Fifth Avenue is located at 215 W. 5th Ave. in Royal Oak.

In a new letter to Attorney General Dana Nessel, each of Michigan’s congressional Republicans called on the state of Michigan to investigate its use of nursing homes as care centers for recovering COVID-19 patients.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have accounted for more than 1 in 5 coronavirus deaths here in Michigan and have become a major point of contention within the state.

Signing with five other leading congressional Republicans who sit on the House Subcommittee on the coronavirus, they demanded answers about why the state ignored advice from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which warned not to release COVID patients into long-term care.

See the full report here.

Tracking COVID-19 cases in Wayne County, outside of Detroit.

Here’s a look at the Wayne County data: