Driver calls shooting on I-94 near Telegraph a case of ‘road rage’

TAYLOR, Mich. – A driver on I-94 said multiple shots were fired at his car in a case of road rage Thursday morning.

It happened at I-94 and Telegraph Road, leaving the freeway shutdown for hours for police to investigate.

No one was injured, but there are a lot of questions after another freeway shooting.

Lacour Vaughn was on his way to work just before 4 a.m. when he noticed a driver weaving in and out of traffic. He said the two passed each other several times on I 94.

“I switched lanes so I could pass him and I guess he didn’t like that and a case of road rage happened,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said that’s when the other driver opened fire. He guesses five to seven shots were fired, one of those hitting his windshield. The shooting shut down I-94 just as morning traffic started to pick up.

The shooting is one of more than a dozen so far this summer that have shaken drivers. Vaughn is now among those shaken drivers but said he was thankful it wasn’t worse.

“A little shooken up but it’s just another day,” Vaughn said. “It could’ve been worse.”

Police believe the other vehicle involved was a white Pontiac.

