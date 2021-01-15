MSP increases Trooper patrols, protective measures in Lansing ahead of expected protests

LANSING, Mich. – Officials in Lansing are on high alert as new precautions are being taken ahead of expected protests Saturday and Sunday.

Friday morning, crews installed a six-foot fence around the Capitol Building and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the National Guard.

After the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol Building that left five dead, Michigan State Police raised the number of troopers patrolling Lansing.

“I assure you that we take our responsibility for safeguarding the capitol very seriously,” said MSP Col. Joe Gasper. “Together with our law enforcement partners, we are prepared for the worst but we remain hopeful that those who choose to demonstrate at our Capitol do so peacefully and without violence or destruction of property.”

MSP Troopers will be assisted by officers from the Lansing Police Department, deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan National Guard.

“We believe firmly in your expression of your First and Second Amendment rights. We just ask you do it safely and you respect our city, respect our state Capitol,” said Lansing Police chief Daryl Green. “For those who don’t have an intentional purpose to be downtown in the city of Lansing, note that I encourage you to stay home.”

There will be several road closures in effect for downtown Lansing on Sunday to facilitate ingress and egress.

Law enforcement are urging residents to report suspicious and unusual activity at 1-855-MICH-TIP or submitting an online tip at www.michigan.gov/MichTip.

