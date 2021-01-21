USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth offers rapid drive-thru COVID testing site

Health workers place a swab in a tube after taking a nasal sample from a pedestrian for COVID-19 during a free, government testing campaign in Panama City, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Panama is waiting for its first shipment of doses of the vaccine against the new coronavirus, expected next week. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Rapid drive-thru COVID-19 testing will now be available at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

RapidBio, a molecular diagnostics laboratory, is partnering with the arena and Wayne Health to provide drive-through collection and rapid test results for COVID-19. The company said it is using the sensitive qPCR assay combined with “highly automated equipment” to provide the potential to process 5,000 COVID-19 tests per day and the ability to expand further, with results delivered in 24 hours or less.

“This new partnership allows us to provide results to our patients faster than ever before,” explained Phillip Levy, M.D., M.P.H., who leads the Mobile COVID Testing Program for Wayne Health. “The sooner people know their COVID status, the quicker they can take the necessary steps to keep themselves safe and stop the spread.”

USA Hockey Arena is located at 14900 Beck Rd., Plymouth, MI 48170.

