31ºF

Michigan

Police investigating bomb threat in Downtown Harbor Springs

No injuries reported

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Harbor Springs, Emmet County, Michigan, News, State, Bomb Threat, Threat, Police, MSP, Michigan State Police
Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich. – Harbor Springs police received a bomb threat in the area of Main and State streets in Downtown Harbor Springs.

The Harbor Springs Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Emmet County Sheriff’s Department are actively investigating the threat.

The threat came in on Monday at 2:36 p.m. Residents and businesses in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution. Residents within a 2-mile radius were advised to shelter in place.

Harbor Springs schools were locked down until 4:15 p.m., which is when students were released. The public is asked to avoid the Downtown Harbor Springs area.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information should contact Harbor Springs police at 231-526-6211.

READ: More Michigan news coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: