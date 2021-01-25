Police investigating bomb threat in Downtown Harbor Springs

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich. – Harbor Springs police received a bomb threat in the area of Main and State streets in Downtown Harbor Springs.

The Harbor Springs Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Emmet County Sheriff’s Department are actively investigating the threat.

The threat came in on Monday at 2:36 p.m. Residents and businesses in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution. Residents within a 2-mile radius were advised to shelter in place.

Harbor Springs schools were locked down until 4:15 p.m., which is when students were released. The public is asked to avoid the Downtown Harbor Springs area.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information should contact Harbor Springs police at 231-526-6211.

