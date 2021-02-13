President Biden to visit Pfizer’s COVID vaccine plant in Michigan

A nurse holds vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine above a deep freeze cooler at Michigan Stadium on Dec. 31, 2020. Each vial has six doses of the vaccine.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Pfizer’s vaccine manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 18.

A statement from the White House on Friday says Biden will visit with Pfizer workers who are producing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer said it takes about 110 days to produce a batch of the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, the company said it is launching “Project Light Speed” as it expects to make production more efficient. Pfizer expects to make a batch of the vaccine in about 60 days, meaning more doses are on the way.

