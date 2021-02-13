President Biden to visit Pfizer’s COVID vaccine plant in Michigan

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Pfizer’s vaccine manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 18.
A statement from the White House on Friday says Biden will visit with Pfizer workers who are producing the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer said it takes about 110 days to produce a batch of the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, the company said it is launching “Project Light Speed” as it expects to make production more efficient. Pfizer expects to make a batch of the vaccine in about 60 days, meaning more doses are on the way.
Just in: @POTUS will travel to the Pfizer plant in west Michigan on Thursday this week. pic.twitter.com/EjlA4scbbQ— Grant Hermes (@GrantHermes) February 13, 2021
