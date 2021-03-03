MHSAA revises format, finals site for 2021 Michigan high school wrestling tournaments

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) announced Tuesday, March 2, that it has revised its 2021 Wrestling Tournaments.

The tournaments are now scheduled for the final three weeks of March and first weekend of April. The MHSAA said this scheduling was done in an effort to reduce the mixing of communities and spread of COVID-19.

The MHSAA also has selected Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo as this year’s host site for the Teams Finals on March 30 and Individual Finals to be wrestled April 2-3.

From MHSAA:

The wrestling postseason will be divided into separate tournament tracks for teams and individuals, with competition at the District, Regional and Finals levels.

Competition at the District and Regional levels for both the team and individual tournaments will follow the MHSAA’s traditional formats, which is possible due to the COVID-19 rapid testing required of each participating wrestler. Districts will be wrestled during the week of March 15, with Regionals the following week.

Team Wrestling: Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals will be wrestled Tuesday, March 30 at Wings Event Center, with all rounds over one day instead of the traditional two. Two areas within Wings Event Center – the “Valley” and “Arena” – will host matches for Quarterfinals and Semifinals, with all four championship matches wrestled simultaneously in the Arena to conclude the event. Divisions 2 and 4 will compete in the Arena, and Divisions 1 and 3 in the Valley prior to the title matches.

Individual Wrestling: All rounds of the Individual Finals will be wrestled at Wings Event Center over the course of one day – Divisions 2 and 3 will compete Friday, April 2, and Divisions 1 and 4 will wrestle April 3. Both arenas within Wings Event Center will be used each day – one for each division – with all rounds including championship matches wrestled in that specific area. Divisions 3 and 1 will compete in the Arena, and Divisions 2 and 4 will compete in the Valley.

Determinations of which divisions were assigned to wrestle in Wings’ Arena and Valley were made by a blind draw conducted by the MHSAA in partnership with the executive board of the Michigan Wrestling Association, the statewide coaches association for the sport. Teams scheduled to wrestle in the Valley during the Team Quarterfinals and Semifinals automatically were selected to wrestle in the Arena for all rounds of the Individual Finals.

Spectator limits at Regionals and Finals will be determined locally following Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders and will not exceed one per participant.

Michigan high school spring sports can start practice March 22, compete March 26

On Feb. 22, the MHSAA announced Michigan high school spring sports programs can begin practice on March 22 and competition on March 26.

This is a delay of one week to the start of spring practices and competitions, the MHSAA said. The association’s Representative Council approved the dates on Monday, stating the one week delay is to accommodate a later end to winter sports this season.

Moreover, MHSAA said 74 percent of its member high schools favored a delay in springs sports activity for at least a week.

