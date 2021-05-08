Michigan health department launching COVID-19 vaccine milestone tracker

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday that it is launching the Vacc to Normal Milestone Tracker.

Officials said the tracker complements the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard and includes vaccinations of Michiganders received both in-state and out-of-state.

“The Vacc to Normal Milestone Tracker provides the most complete estimate of the number of Michigan residents ages 16 and older who have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “The safe and effective vaccine is the most important tool we have to reduce the spread of COVID-19. By getting shots in their arms as soon as possible, Michiganders can protect themselves, their families and their communities and help end this pandemic as quickly as possible.”

According to MDHHS, 4,393,499 residents age 16 and older have received their first dose.

The new tracker uses vaccination counts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID Data tracker, providing information on the number of people in the state who received their first dose.

The Vacc to Normal Tracker also tracks the date when 55%, 60%, 65% and 70% of Michigan residents 16 years or older have received their first dose of vaccine and provides the date two weeks later when the next steps to normalcy will move forward.

The Vacc to Normal plan will use four vaccination-based milestones:

55% of Michiganders (4,453,304 residents), plus two weeks Allows in-person work for all sectors of business.

60% of Michiganders (4,858,150 residents), plus two weeks Increases indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%. Increases indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25%. Increases capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%. Lifts the curfew on restaurants and bars.

65% of Michiganders (5,262,996 residents), plus two weeks Lifts all indoor % capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties. Further relaxes limits on residential social gatherings.

70% of Michiganders (5,667,842 residents), plus two weeks Lifts the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.



The MDHHS said the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard provides detailed information on doses administered and coverage, including county, age group, race/ethnicity and provider type.

