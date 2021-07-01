Police: Pilot crashes private plane at Cheboygan County Airport

A private plane crashed at the Cheboygan County Airport on June 30, 2021. Photo provided by Michigan State Police.

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. – A Michigan man is OK after crashing a private plane at the Cheboygan County Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, a 66-year-old man from Pointe Aux Pins, Michigan approached the Cheboygan airport from the west so he could land. The pilot reportedly failed to deploy the plane’s landing gear, causing the plane to skid about 150 yards on the runway, officials said.

The pilot was not injured in the crash. Officials say there were no other passengers on the plane at the time of the crash.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Michigan State Police say they provided a report and photos of the scene to the Federal Aviation Administration for further review and investigation.

