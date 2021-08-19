Feds: Whitmer kidnapping plotter deserves a break

In court documents filed Wednesday, federal prosecutors recommended a 9-year sentence for Ty Garbin -- the only person to plead guilty in a plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last October.

The feds said Garbin, who is from Hartland, deserves credit for assisting investigators in making cases against the over five men charged in federal court.

Read: Accused Whitmer kidnapping plot ringleader argues FBI’s paid informants encouraged violent plot

Others have also been charged in start court -- 14 people total.

The Detroit News, which first posted the story, reports Garbin helped dismiss the idea that the men arrested were entrapped and the U.S. attorney noted the importance of that.

Garbin testified twice providing details on the plan to take the governor at her vacation home using explosives and more.

His guilty plea came in January and calls for a 17-and-a-half-year sentence.