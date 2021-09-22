13 Michigan schools earn 2021 National Blue Ribbon honors

The list of 2021 National Blue Ribbon schools have been released, and it includes 13 from Michigan.

The 13 schools are among 325 recognized nationwide for the prestigious annual honor, bestowed by the U.S. Department of Education (USED), for overall academic performance and progress in closing the achievement gap among student groups. The according to the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) announced the news in a release.

“We congratulate these schools, their educators and students on their accomplishments,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. “They deserve our praise for their work in a difficult time.”

USED recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student group scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Michigan’s 2021 honorees are:

Martin Luther King Elementary School (Ann Arbor)

Avoca Elementary School (Yale)

Conant Elementary School (Bloomfield Hills)

Dutton Elementary School (Caledonia)

Haigh Elementary School (Dearborn)

Henry Ford Early College (Dearborn)

Douglas Elementary School (Saugatuck)

Lakeshore Elementary School (West Ottawa)

Webber Elementary School (Lake Orion)

Graveraet Elementary School (Marquette)

Alaiedon Elementary School (Ingham)

Barnard Elementary School (Troy)

Leonard Elementary School (Troy)

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced this year’s 325 National Blue Ribbon Schools during his Return to School Road Trip that included Michigan stops attended by Dr. Rice. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs,” Secretary Cardona said. “In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children.”

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. USED invites National Blue Ribbon Schools nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

In its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. USED is honoring this year’s Blue Ribbon schools at a recognition ceremony Nov. 4-5 near Washington, D.C. Each school receives a plaque and flag.

