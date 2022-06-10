Grand Rapids officer arraigned on second-degree murder charge in Patrick Lyoya shooting

KENT COUNTY, Mich. – The Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during a traffic stop on April 4 was arraigned Friday at 1:30 p.m. on a second-degree murder charge.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the decision to charge officer Christopher Schurr in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. He did not provide much information behind the decision regarding evidence.

A second-degree murder charge is less severe than first-degree murder. Second-degree murder is usually defined as not premeditated, or murder that is caused by the offender’s reckless conduct that displays an obvious lack of concern for human life.

Attorneys for Schurr argued that he was not a flight risk and asked for a “reasonable” bond. The judge gave Schurr a cash/surety bond of $100,000 that is subject to certain conditions.

Schurr must report to court services, not use intoxicants, not purchase or possess firearms and not engage in assaultive or intimidating behavior while the case is pending.

Court dates were set for June 21 at 9:30 a.m. and again on June 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Patrick Lyoya shot on April 4

Lyoya, 26, was a refugee from Congo. Schurr told Lyoya that he stopped him because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle, according to video. Lyoya began to run after he was asked for a driver’s license. Schurr caught him and a struggle ensued.

In April, police released footage of the struggle and shooting. The footage showed what appeared to be a two-minute struggle between the officer and Lyoya. Winstrom said from his view of the video, it appears the officer and Lyoya each had a hand on the officer’s Taser for about 90 seconds. The Taser deployed twice, both times hitting the ground, the chief said.

Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him in the back of the head. Schurr has been on leave since the shooting.

Patrick Lyoya’s father, Peter Lyoya, spoke through a translator on Thursday.

“Patrick is not coming back,” Peter Lyoya said. “I’m never going to see him again. And to show at this point that the police officer would be charged, that brings a little bit of consolation to our family because we see everybody that will support us; Everybody will stand by us. They did a good job to get this kind of justice.”