Michigan Lottery: Lucky Downriver man wins second big jackpot in last 10 years

A Downriver man is feeling extra lucky after winning his second big prize in the last decade from the Michigan Lottery.

Ronald Durham, 64, matched the five white balls drawn May 2 – 29-30-34-46-48 – to win $25,000 a year for life playing the Lucky for Life. He bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven, located at 12990 Fort Street in Southgate.

It was Durham’s second big Lottery prize in less than 10 years. In 2014, he won a $250,000 jackpot playing the Lottery’s KENO! game.

“I play Lucky For Life every day and I always check the numbers online after the drawing,” said Durham. “I checked the winning numbers as usual in the morning, and when I saw I won $25,000 a year for life, I was shocked!

“In 2014, I won a $250,000 KENO! prize, so it’s hard to believe I’ve won another big prize less than 10 years later! I feel like the luckiest person in Michigan!”

Durham visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000 rather than annuity payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater. With his winnings, he plans to travel and then save the remainder.

