LIVE STREAM: President Trump holds White House news briefing

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a news briefing at the White House at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

It is believed that Trump will address the country’s coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wednesday’s conference, but the White House has not confirmed the topic of the briefing.

Wednesday’s briefing comes one day after Trump led his first White House coronavirus task force news briefing since April on Tuesday. The task force has held briefings since then, but Trump has not participated in them specifically.

The U.S. is currently seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases from coast to coast.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has been reporting significant increases in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and has the highest numbers of cases and deaths in the world: 3,931,359 and 142,459, respectively, as of July 22.

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have been increasing by about 400,000 new cases each week since June 29. The country reported an increase of nearly 100,000 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday.

Record numbers of confirmed infections and deaths have emerged again in states in the South and West, and hospitals have become overwhelmed with new patients.

States like Florida, Texas and California have been reporting significant COVID-19 case spikes in recent weeks as economies reopened to the public. As of July 21, Florida has reported an increase of nearly 78,000 COVID-19 cases in one week. Texas reported an increase of 74,000 cases and California reported an increase of 64,000 additional cases in one week.

Michigan has also seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases this month.

As of July 22, Michigan is reporting a total of 75,248 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,141 deaths -- an increase of 523 new cases and six additional deaths from July 21. On July 15 the state reported it’s highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases -- 891 -- since May 14.

Responses to the increasing threat of COVID-19 across the country have been handled by individual state leaders as the federal government has been addressing the issue less frequently in recent weeks. The country’s coronavirus aid package is slated to end soon, but plans for a new aid package have not yet been agreed upon.