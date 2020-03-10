Biden confronted at Detroit assembly plant over gun control

DETROIT – Democratic presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have both cancelled planned rallies in Ohio Tuesday night due to coronavirus concerns -- but they did spend considerable time working Metro Detroit during the day.

on Tuesday former Vice President Biden got into a confrontation with a man working at an auto plant -- and the video went viral on social media. Biden got defensive when confronted about gun rights.

ORIGINAL: Joe Biden gets in argument over gun rights with worker at Detroit assembly plant

Video from NBC News shows Biden being confronted by a worker at a Fiat-Chrysler plant about his views on gun rights. The worker accused Biden of attacking the Second Amendment.

“You’re full of s*** ... I support the Second Amendment,” Biden said before naming off guns he owns and explaining his family hunts.

Read the statement from Biden for President Rapid Response Director Andrew Bates:

“Democrats want someone who will stand up for their principles. Gun reform is something he’s been extremely serious about for decades and this epidemic of mass shootings is intolerable. If we’re going to take on Donald Trump and win - and gain more down-ballot victories across the country - we have to own our convictions and fight back against disinformation that rightwing demagogues like Donald Trump are hoping Americans will buy.”