Roseville police investigate fourth shooting in span of one week

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police are investigating another shooting after three other incidents over the last week.

The string of shootings began last week with an officer-involved shooting at Home Depot.

Over the weekend, there was a triple shooting, after which police made arrests.

Then, a man was shot and killed Monday in a parking lot at the corner of Oakland and 11 Mile roads.

Overnight Tuesday, a man was shot several times in his legs outside the Meadows apartment complex.

"He got shot, and when I asked him why, he said he doesn't know," Roseville deputy police Chief Donald Glandon said. "It's definitely been a busy week for us."

Police are talking to the victim of the most recent shooting in the hospital because they need answers. They said they don't know why there have suddenly been so many shootings.

"Do I think it's the weather or the full moon? No. It's individuals making poor decisions on their part," Glandon said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Monday's fatal shooting or the overnight shooting to call the police department. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.