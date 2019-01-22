The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Jan. 21, 2019

Northbound I-75 closed for urgent repairs
The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed Monday at 14 Mile Road in Troy for urgent road repairs, police said. The Troy Police Department tweeted at 3:50 p.m. Monday that northbound I-75 will be closed "shortly." The highway is expected to be closed for several hours, officials said.
Northbound I-75 to close at 14 Mile Road in Troy for urgent road repairs, officials say
Scam alert
Ferndale police are sounding the alarm after a scam cost a business owner thousands of dollars. Scammers are using a new tactic to trick victims, and police said the business owner thought she was dealing with DTE Energy.
Rent payment stolen
Dozens of residents of a mobile home park have reported their checks or money orders were stolen.
Kidney donation
Local 4 introduced viewers to Molly Williams and Kristi Cooper, two Oakland County women who will now forever be a part of each other's lives. Cooper donated one of her kidneys to Williams, essentially saving Williams' life in the process. Now, both women are finally home.
Government shutdown
Federal workers say they’re concerned with how to make ends meet, pay their bills and put food on the table. There are some companies and restaurants hoping to ease the stress with deals and freebies for federal workers affected by the shutdown.
