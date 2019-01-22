The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Jan. 21, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 21, 2019 at 4:46 p.m.

Northbound I-75 closed for urgent repairs

The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed Monday at 14 Mile Road in Troy for urgent road repairs, police said. The Troy Police Department tweeted at 3:50 p.m. Monday that northbound I-75 will be closed "shortly." The highway is expected to be closed for several hours, officials said.

The founder of Olga's Kitchen, Olga Loizon, is dead at the age of 92. Read more.

A Royal Oak man has been charged with killing his father. Learn more.

These cold temperatures are expected to continue. Read more.

The North American International Auto Show is open to the public this week. Learn more.

Scam alert

Ferndale police are sounding the alarm after a scam cost a business owner thousands of dollars. Scammers are using a new tactic to trick victims, and police said the business owner thought she was dealing with DTE Energy.

Rent payment stolen

Dozens of residents of a mobile home park have reported their checks or money orders were stolen.

Kidney donation

Local 4 introduced viewers to Molly Williams and Kristi Cooper, two Oakland County women who will now forever be a part of each other's lives. Cooper donated one of her kidneys to Williams, essentially saving Williams' life in the process. Now, both women are finally home.

Government shutdown

Federal workers say they’re concerned with how to make ends meet, pay their bills and put food on the table. There are some companies and restaurants hoping to ease the stress with deals and freebies for federal workers affected by the shutdown.

