The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019

Sleet, snow trigger winter weather advisory
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Metro Detroit. There's freezing rain south of 8 Mile Road and snowfall north of there. The freezing rain is expected to leave a glaze of ice in spots through most of the night. Closer to dawn the rain and snow mix will become all rain.
Watch Below: Ben Bailey's evening weather update
Metro Detroit forecast: Icy weather conditions expected Tuesday night
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 fast facts
Michigan Central Station Winter Festival brings 3D light show to Detroit. Watch here.
Detroit residential property values increased for the first time in nearly 20 years. Learn more.
Michigan has withdrawn from federal lawsuits against the EPA. Read more.
Do you have to clear the snow from your vehicle before driving in Michigan? Find out.
Be informed
ISIS arrest
Three Lansing men were arrested Monday for allegedly conspiring to provide material to support ISIS. The suspects have been charged and could face up to 20 years in federal prison.
Recreational marijuana
What is the future for drug-sniffing dogs with the legalization of recreational marijuana in Michigan? While more dogs aren't being trained to pick up the scent of marijuana, many that were might now become a liability during their police work.
I-75 repairs
Interstate 75 Northbound in Troy looked more like a parking lot at times instead of a busy freeway Tuesday morning.
Hepatitis A
The largest hepatitis A outbreak in Michigan history continues to bring the infection into the headlines.
Read more
- Report: Record number of Americans 'very worried' about climate change
- Help Me Hank's shutdown survival guide: Deals, freebies for federal workers
- Man wanted in connection to shooting of mid-Michigan officer in custody
- Miguel Cabrera to pay ex-mistress $20K per month, cover mortgage, vacations, yearly resort passes
Watch
- Oakland University experiments with allergy-friendly cafe
- Woman forced to surrender sick puppy day after adoption from Berkley daycare
- Novi man accused of spying in Russia given flash drive before arrest, attorney says
- Residents battle dangerous ice, flooding issues along St. Clair River
Looking for something in particular? Find it here.
Tweets by Local4News
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.