The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019

Sleet, snow trigger winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Metro Detroit. There's freezing rain south of 8 Mile Road and snowfall north of there. The freezing rain is expected to leave a glaze of ice in spots through most of the night. Closer to dawn the rain and snow mix will become all rain.

Michigan Central Station Winter Festival brings 3D light show to Detroit. Watch here.

Detroit residential property values increased for the first time in nearly 20 years. Learn more.

Michigan has withdrawn from federal lawsuits against the EPA. Read more.

Do you have to clear the snow from your vehicle before driving in Michigan? Find out.

ISIS arrest

Three Lansing men were arrested Monday for allegedly conspiring to provide material to support ISIS. The suspects have been charged and could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Recreational marijuana

What is the future for drug-sniffing dogs with the legalization of recreational marijuana in Michigan? While more dogs aren't being trained to pick up the scent of marijuana, many that were might now become a liability during their police work.

I-75 repairs

Interstate 75 Northbound in Troy looked more like a parking lot at times instead of a busy freeway Tuesday morning.

Hepatitis A

The largest hepatitis A outbreak in Michigan history continues to bring the infection into the headlines.

