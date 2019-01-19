The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Jan. 18, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 18, 2019 at 4:47 p.m.

If you happen to be at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, you might notice something about its nurses. Eleven women are pregnant in one department, and they share an incredible bond that will last a lifetime.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he would make a "major announcement" about the southern border and the government shutdown. Read more.

The state suspended a Downtown Detroit bar's liquor license for selling alcohol to minors. Learn more.

Snow emergencies have been declared in some Metro Detroit areas. Read more.

Detroit has released a plan for clearing roads ahead of the expected weekend storm. Learn more.

Digital license plates

Drivers in Michigan will soon have the option to purchase a digital license plate instead of the traditional metal one.

Father killed

A 31-year-old Royal Oak man suspected of killing his father and leaving him with his hands and legs bound was arrested after "violently" assaulting officers and leading them on a wild chase through several counties, according to authorities.

Truck into pit

An Oak Park man is fighting for a Pennzoil auto shop to fix his pickup truck after a worker drove it into the repair pit of the garage.

Detroit barbershop, NFL

Local 4 first reported on the Social Club barbershop after it sued NBA All-Star Lebron James for allegedly taking a concept first presented by the barbershop. Now, they’re joining forces with another sports franchise.

