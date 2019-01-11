The NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Jan. 10, 2019 at 4:56 p.m.

Former firefighter accused of using helicopter to stalk victim

A former Northville firefighter is behind bars on accusations he used a helicopter and a firearm while stalking a terrified victim in Canton Township, police said.

Former Northville firefighter accused of using helicopter, firearm to stalk terrified victim

Baker College will consolidate campuses and shut down some locations. Read more.

The state wants the pension of a Rochester Hills man who was convicted of shooting at a teen to help pay for the time he spent in prison. Learn more.

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 1.6 million vehicles to fix the Takata air bags. Read more.

The 2019 North American International Auto Show will kick off on Jan. 14 in Detroit. Learn more.

Ford job cuts

Ford Motor Company announced Thursday it is making major cuts in its global operations. The cuts announced so far will happen overseas.

Former teacher

A Rochester High School teacher is facing charges in connection with alleged inappropriate relationships with students.

U.S. Congressman

During an interview with the New York Times, Rep. Steve King asked how the terms white nationalist, white supremacist and white civilian became offensive.

Football

Michigan football has hired former Alabama wide receivers coach Josh Gattis as its new offensive coordinator.

