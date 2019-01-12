The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Jan. 11, 2019

Unlicensed adoption agency under investigation
A Macomb County woman is facing federal wire fraud charges in connection with allegedly running an unlicensed adoption agency. In a federal court filing, Tara Lynn Lee, 37, is accused of giving adoptive parents false hope and charging exorbitant fees in the process.
FBI investigating Macomb County woman on suspicion of running unlicensed adoption agency, fraud
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 fast facts
Michigan's 2019 Faster Horses Festival lineup has been revealed. Read more.
A man took his girlfriend to the murder scene where he stabbed his previous girlfriend, according to police. Learn more.
Police say someone was stealing from Aretha Franklin's estate before she died. Read more.
Police are asking homeowners to register their cameras to help solve crimes. Learn more.
Be informed
Jayme Closs found alive
After three months of searching, 13-year-old Jayme Closs was found safe. She went missing in the wake of a shooting that took the lives of her parents in their Wisconsin home.
Rochester teacher
A former Rochester High School teacher was arraigned on charges Friday morning for allegedly having sex with multiple students.
Costco smash-and-grab
Two Detroit men have been charged after a smash-and-grab at a Costco store in Commerce Township and a wild police chase, according to authorities.
Michigan Central Station
As Ford works to revive Michigan Central Station, artifacts returned to the automaker provide a glimpse into what the historic depot once was.
Read more
- 2019 Detroit auto show: Here's what automakers are expected to debut
- Unemployment claims by federal workers skyrocket
- Man shot by Port Huron police after stabbing self, charging at officers with knife, faces charges
- Once-missing baby in San Antonio found buried in backpack, police say
Watch
- Northville community remembers family of 5 killed in crash
- Federal workers face empty payday due to government shutdown
- 2019 Plymouth Ice Festival kicks off
- What's Going Around? Another contagious illness has state officials concerned
Looking for something in particular? Find it here.
DATE HERE
Tweets by Local4News
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.