The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Jan. 11, 2019

Unlicensed adoption agency under investigation

A Macomb County woman is facing federal wire fraud charges in connection with allegedly running an unlicensed adoption agency. In a federal court filing, Tara Lynn Lee, 37, is accused of giving adoptive parents false hope and charging exorbitant fees in the process.

FBI investigating Macomb County woman on suspicion of running unlicensed adoption agency, fraud

Michigan's 2019 Faster Horses Festival lineup has been revealed. Read more.

A man took his girlfriend to the murder scene where he stabbed his previous girlfriend, according to police. Learn more.

Police say someone was stealing from Aretha Franklin's estate before she died. Read more.

Police are asking homeowners to register their cameras to help solve crimes. Learn more.

Jayme Closs found alive

After three months of searching, 13-year-old Jayme Closs was found safe. She went missing in the wake of a shooting that took the lives of her parents in their Wisconsin home.

Rochester teacher

A former Rochester High School teacher was arraigned on charges Friday morning for allegedly having sex with multiple students.

Costco smash-and-grab

Two Detroit men have been charged after a smash-and-grab at a Costco store in Commerce Township and a wild police chase, according to authorities.

Michigan Central Station

As Ford works to revive Michigan Central Station, artifacts returned to the automaker provide a glimpse into what the historic depot once was.

