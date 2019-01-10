The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019

Redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer
Ford revealed its all-new 2020 Ford Explorer Wednesday night at Ford Field in Detroit. There are standard, XLT, Limited, Limited Hybrid, ST and Platinum models that will be available this summer.
Ford reveals redesigned, technology-loaded 2020 Explorer in Detroit
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 fast facts
Ann Arbor police are searching for a missing woman who walked away from a group home. Learn more.
Fiat Chrysler is expected to pay around $650M in emissions cheating case, according to the Associated Press. Read more.
A Detroit man with a lengthy criminal record has been charged in connection with burglaries in Farmington. Learn more.
Macomb County officials say a contractor is to blame for a sewer collapse and sinkhole in Fraser. Read more.
Be informed
Teen attacked
Police said they received a video of three teenagers attacking a 14-year-old student who attends a Wyandotte school for children with special needs.
Worst roads
A new study released by a company that makes high-definition maps for self-driving cars found that Michigan has the worst roads in the country.
Kowalski conviction
A man who was sentenced to life in prison in 2008 for the deaths of his brother and sister-in-law will get a new trial due to a then-undisclosed relationship between the Livingston County judge who oversaw his case and a trooper leading the investigation.
Police tirade
Detroit police have launched an investigation after video surfaced showing officers confronting and swearing at a man dancing and singing at a corner on the city's east side.
Read more
- Hamtramck market makes changes after state inspection exposes serious health concerns
- Police save suicidal man trying to walk into traffic on freeway in Downtown Detroit
- Report: 10 best places to live in Michigan for 2019
- Detroit Tigers release game times for 2019 schedule
Watch
- Food banks rally to support Government shutdown
- OCC becomes hotbed for ice carving prodigies
- Good Health: Driving under the influence of marijuana
- Michigan Humane Society rescues dog from roof of abandoned Detroit house
Looking for something in particular? Find it here.
Tweets by Local4News
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.