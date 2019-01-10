The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Jan. 9, 2019 at 4:47 p.m.

Ford revealed its all-new 2020 Ford Explorer Wednesday night at Ford Field in Detroit. There are standard, XLT, Limited, Limited Hybrid, ST and Platinum models that will be available this summer.

Ann Arbor police are searching for a missing woman who walked away from a group home. Learn more.

Fiat Chrysler is expected to pay around $650M in emissions cheating case, according to the Associated Press. Read more.

A Detroit man with a lengthy criminal record has been charged in connection with burglaries in Farmington. Learn more.

Macomb County officials say a contractor is to blame for a sewer collapse and sinkhole in Fraser. Read more.

Teen attacked

Police said they received a video of three teenagers attacking a 14-year-old student who attends a Wyandotte school for children with special needs.

Worst roads

A new study released by a company that makes high-definition maps for self-driving cars found that Michigan has the worst roads in the country.

Kowalski conviction

A man who was sentenced to life in prison in 2008 for the deaths of his brother and sister-in-law will get a new trial due to a then-undisclosed relationship between the Livingston County judge who oversaw his case and a trooper leading the investigation.

Police tirade

Detroit police have launched an investigation after video surfaced showing officers confronting and swearing at a man dancing and singing at a corner on the city's east side.

