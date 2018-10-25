The NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018

Sunset in Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 25, 2018 at 6:31 p.m.

Funeral home investigation

Officials said they're making progress in the investigation into the mishandling of remains at two Detroit funeral homes. Detroit police have been able to identify six fetuses that were found in the former Cantrell Funeral Home.

A special escort was held Thursday for hundreds of other remains left inside the funeral home. The remains included more than two dozen veterans.

WATCH HERE

4 fast facts

Be informed

Ilitches regional TV sports network

Ilitch Holdings, which include the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings, is considering the creation of a regional sports network to cover its teams and offer other programming.

LEARN MORE

Trooper charged ATV death

The former Michigan State Police trooper charged in the death of a 15-year-old Detroit boy took the witness stand Thursday and broke down in tears.

READ MORE

Gubernatorial candidates debate water issues

Former State Senator Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Bill Schuette faced off Wednesday in their final debate before the Nov. 6 election.

LEARN MORE

Men arrested in abductions, robberies at WSU

Police at Wayne State University said they've arrested the men wanted for abducting people, driving them to ATMs and stealing their money.

READ MORE

Read more

Watch

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.