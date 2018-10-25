The NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018

Funeral home investigation
Officials said they're making progress in the investigation into the mishandling of remains at two Detroit funeral homes. Detroit police have been able to identify six fetuses that were found in the former Cantrell Funeral Home.
A special escort was held Thursday for hundreds of other remains left inside the funeral home. The remains included more than two dozen veterans.
Chance of showers throughout this weekend.
Nationwide manhunt is underway for whoever sent packages with suspected pipe bombs.
FDA again adds more drugs to valsartan recall list.
VP Mike Pence will visit Grand Rapids on Monday.
Ilitches regional TV sports network
Ilitch Holdings, which include the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings, is considering the creation of a regional sports network to cover its teams and offer other programming.
Trooper charged ATV death
The former Michigan State Police trooper charged in the death of a 15-year-old Detroit boy took the witness stand Thursday and broke down in tears.
Gubernatorial candidates debate water issues
Former State Senator Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Bill Schuette faced off Wednesday in their final debate before the Nov. 6 election.
Men arrested in abductions, robberies at WSU
Police at Wayne State University said they've arrested the men wanted for abducting people, driving them to ATMs and stealing their money.
