The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018

Whitmer, Schuette hold final debate

Local 4 is hosting a gubernatorial debate between candidates Bill Schuette and Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. in Detroit. Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian will moderate the event.

After the debate there will be a post-debate show with Jason Carr on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Warren woman's body found

A man was taken into custody Wednesday after his girlfriend was found dead in the middle of a road in Harrison Township, according to authorities. Officials are calling the case a "suspicious hit-and-run."

University of Michigan assistant gymnastics coach resigns

An assistant gymnastics coach at the University of Michigan has resigned after being arrested for having sex in public. He resigned after the university opened up an investigation into his allegedly inappropriate involvement with an 18-year-old U of M female student.

Detroit funeral home remains

A woman told Local 4 a man claiming to be from Perry Funeral Home, in Detroit, showed up at her door holding a bag he said contained the ashes of her brother.

Couple gets engaged at top of Mackinac Bridge

Emily Misner and her boyfriend, Cord Wilson, got engaged Wednesday at the top of the Mackinac Bridge.

