The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Oct. 26, 2018

Cesar Sayoc, the man sources say was arrested Friday in connection with suspected explosive packages sent to prominent figures, has an arrest history that includes a bombing threat against a Florida utility company, records show.

Highland Park family's house firebombed

Police believe someone is trying to kill a Highland Park family whose house was firebombed days after the back door was set on fire.

Dispose of your unused medicine

After the success of the last National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April, the program returns again Saturday.

Assault caught on camera

A violent fight broke out between two students at Fowlerville High School on Thursday afternoon.

Palace of Auburn Hills

Reports indicate that Oakland University is negotiating to take over the Palace of Auburn Hills.

