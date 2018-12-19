The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

Protecting children from human trafficking
Experts warn that children are more at risk of becoming human trafficking targets while on their tablets or electronics than at any shopping center or public place.
Metro Detroit experts weigh in on how to protect children from human trafficking
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 fast facts
Two more cases of the polio-like illness acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, have been confirmed in Michigan, bringing the total to four. Read more.
Penny Marshall, famed actress, comedian and director, has died at the age of 75. Learn more.
A small-business owner in Michigan gave workers $4 million in holiday bonuses. Read more.
A Livingston County judge was arraigned on felony charges Tuesday. Learn more.
Be informed
Infant death investigation
Detroit police are investigating after an infant was brought to a hospital Tuesday morning and pronounced dead.
Tax deductions
The new tax reform law, passed in December 2017, is the largest piece of tax legislation in nearly 30 years and changed several key tax provisions for taxpayers and families.
Michigan Innocence Clinic
Three Michigan men, who the Michigan Innocence Clinic believe were wrongfully convicted, are hoping Gov. Rick Snyder will pardon them before he leaves office in January.
Stabbing
A Newport man was stabbed to death by a Dearborn Heights man during a dispute over the sale of a video game console, Monroe County deputies said.
Read more
- Dearborn Heights man pistol-whipped during video game sale stabs Newport man to death
- Detroit's New Year's Eve party 'The Drop' canceled this year
- 7 places to see amazing holiday light displays in Michigan this year
- GOP-led Michigan Legislature OKs bill to keep secret donors to political nonprofits
Watch
- Car dealership provides trunks of toys
- Good Health: Caring for kids with colds
- Detroit Police Chief James Craig spreads holiday cheer
- Local 4 News at 6 -- Dec. 18, 2018
Looking for something in particular? Find it here.
Tweets by Local4News
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.