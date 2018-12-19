The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Dec. 18, 2018 at 4:35 p.m.

Protecting children from human trafficking

Experts warn that children are more at risk of becoming human trafficking targets while on their tablets or electronics than at any shopping center or public place.

Two more cases of the polio-like illness acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, have been confirmed in Michigan, bringing the total to four. Read more.

Penny Marshall, famed actress, comedian and director, has died at the age of 75. Learn more.

A small-business owner in Michigan gave workers $4 million in holiday bonuses. Read more.

A Livingston County judge was arraigned on felony charges Tuesday. Learn more.

Infant death investigation

Detroit police are investigating after an infant was brought to a hospital Tuesday morning and pronounced dead.

Tax deductions

The new tax reform law, passed in December 2017, is the largest piece of tax legislation in nearly 30 years and changed several key tax provisions for taxpayers and families.

Michigan Innocence Clinic

Three Michigan men, who the Michigan Innocence Clinic believe were wrongfully convicted, are hoping Gov. Rick Snyder will pardon them before he leaves office in January.

Stabbing

A Newport man was stabbed to death by a Dearborn Heights man during a dispute over the sale of a video game console, Monroe County deputies said.

