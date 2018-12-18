The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Dec. 17, 2018 at 3:56 p.m.

Woman rescued from Detroit River

A Trenton police officer rescued a woman after her car went into the Detroit River, according to officials. After the woman's car went into the river the officer found a kayak in the back of a nearby home and used it to get to the woman and get her out of the car.

Trenton officer finds kayak, uses it to rescue woman inside car sinking in Detroit River

4 fast facts

Aretha Franklin

One of Aretha Franklin's former homes is set for a major makeover after the new owner bought it for about $300,000.

Children and cellphones

What age is appropriate for a child's first cellphone or tablet? Local 4 asked an expert for advice on this controversial topic among parents.

Detroit archbishop

Archbishop Allen Vigneron shocked some Catholics when he addressed the priest sex abuse scandal and disagreed with the Vatican.

Vaping teens

Vaping among teenagers has reached an all-time high, and there's no sign of them quitting anytime soon, according to a new report on substance abuse among teens.

