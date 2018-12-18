The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

Woman rescued from Detroit River
A Trenton police officer rescued a woman after her car went into the Detroit River, according to officials. After the woman's car went into the river the officer found a kayak in the back of a nearby home and used it to get to the woman and get her out of the car.
Trenton officer finds kayak, uses it to rescue woman inside car sinking in Detroit River
Aretha Franklin
One of Aretha Franklin's former homes is set for a major makeover after the new owner bought it for about $300,000.
Children and cellphones
What age is appropriate for a child's first cellphone or tablet? Local 4 asked an expert for advice on this controversial topic among parents.
Detroit archbishop
Archbishop Allen Vigneron shocked some Catholics when he addressed the priest sex abuse scandal and disagreed with the Vatican.
Vaping teens
Vaping among teenagers has reached an all-time high, and there's no sign of them quitting anytime soon, according to a new report on substance abuse among teens.
