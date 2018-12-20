The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018

Body camera footage of river rescue released
Body camera footage of Trenton police rescuing a woman from a SUV that was sinking in the Detroit River has been released. The incident happened 4 p.m. Monday. Officers rushed to the scene and sprung into action, borrowing a kayak from a nearby home and using that to paddle out to the woman's sinking vehicle.
Police body camera footage shows frantic rescue of woman from Detroit River
4 fast facts
"Buy some chocolate, get some weed" is the tagline for a new business that popped up in Ann Arbor the same day recreational marijuana became legal in Michigan. Read more.
Mound Road construction in Macomb County has been completed, but a much bigger project looms. Learn more.
Experts are warning parents about children becoming addicted to a video game called Fortnite. Read more.
The Detroit inspector general cleared the city demolition program of any wrongdoing, but there's still a federal investigation. Learn more.
Be informed
Border wall
President Donald Trump has become increasingly sensitive to criticism that he's backing off his signature promise to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.
Baby boxes
The Michigan Senate approved a bill Tuesday night that would allow hospitals, police departments and fire departments to install what's called a baby box.
Preventing mass shootings
Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell said helping police prevent mass shootings will be at the top of her list when she returns to Washington in the new year.
Child porn charges
A researcher at the University of Michigan is facing child porn charges. Police said they located over 500 images of child erotica, 187 child pornography images and 51 child pornography videos. He is also accused of secretly recording foreign exchange students in the bathroom of his home.
