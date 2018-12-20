The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Dec. 19, 2018 at 7:59 p.m.

Body camera footage of river rescue released

Body camera footage of Trenton police rescuing a woman from a SUV that was sinking in the Detroit River has been released. The incident happened 4 p.m. Monday. Officers rushed to the scene and sprung into action, borrowing a kayak from a nearby home and using that to paddle out to the woman's sinking vehicle.

Police body camera footage shows frantic rescue of woman from Detroit River

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

"Buy some chocolate, get some weed" is the tagline for a new business that popped up in Ann Arbor the same day recreational marijuana became legal in Michigan. Read more.

Mound Road construction in Macomb County has been completed, but a much bigger project looms. Learn more.

Experts are warning parents about children becoming addicted to a video game called Fortnite. Read more.

The Detroit inspector general cleared the city demolition program of any wrongdoing, but there's still a federal investigation. Learn more.

Be informed

Border wall

President Donald Trump has become increasingly sensitive to criticism that he's backing off his signature promise to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

READ MORE

Baby boxes

The Michigan Senate approved a bill Tuesday night that would allow hospitals, police departments and fire departments to install what's called a baby box.

LEARN MORE

Preventing mass shootings

Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell said helping police prevent mass shootings will be at the top of her list when she returns to Washington in the new year.

READ MORE

Child porn charges

A researcher at the University of Michigan is facing child porn charges. Police said they located over 500 images of child erotica, 187 child pornography images and 51 child pornography videos. He is also accused of secretly recording foreign exchange students in the bathroom of his home.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.