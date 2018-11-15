The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018

Man charged with murder
A University of Michigan student is accused of using a 15-pound dumbbell to murder his aunt in the basement of a Troy home, according to officials. Nayir Masrur, 20, of Troy, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Rubab Huq, 66, of Troy.
University of Michigan student charged with murdering his aunt with 15-pound dumbbell in Troy
4 fast facts
Be informed
Fitzgerald brawl
Three Fitzgerald High School students are facing charges for their alleged part in a brawl that happened at the high school in Warren.
Teacher remembered
A local teacher, Jaclyn Marie Scott, 34, of Chesterfield Township, was killed in a crash. The school principal said counselors and support staff will be at the school on Wednesday.
Mass shootings
The Local 4 Defenders are investigating mass shootings and finding out what parents can do to prevent them. Kevin Dietz took a look at the issue of mental illness and what can be done for people slipping into potentially dangerous isolation.
Memorial for fallen K-9 officer
A memorial service was held Wednesday afternoon for a St. Clair Shores police K-9 officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Read more
