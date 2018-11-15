The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018

Sunset from the Windsor Sky Camera on Nov. 14, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

Man charged with murder

A University of Michigan student is accused of using a 15-pound dumbbell to murder his aunt in the basement of a Troy home, according to officials. Nayir Masrur, 20, of Troy, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Rubab Huq, 66, of Troy.

Detroit police are searching for a gunman accused of killing a woman and a security guard at a senior home. Read more.

A teacher was killed in a fiery crash on I-94 near 23 Mile Road in Macomb County. Read more.

A Northville Township police officer saved an overdosing man on his first day on the force using Narcan. Read more.

Dan Gilbert sold the Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit. Read more.

Fitzgerald brawl

Three Fitzgerald High School students are facing charges for their alleged part in a brawl that happened at the high school in Warren.

Teacher remembered

A local teacher, Jaclyn Marie Scott, 34, of Chesterfield Township, was killed in a crash. The school principal said counselors and support staff will be at the school on Wednesday.

Mass shootings

The Local 4 Defenders are investigating mass shootings and finding out what parents can do to prevent them. Kevin Dietz took a look at the issue of mental illness and what can be done for people slipping into potentially dangerous isolation.

Memorial for fallen K-9 officer

A memorial service was held Wednesday afternoon for a St. Clair Shores police K-9 officer who was killed in the line of duty.

