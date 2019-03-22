UM active shooter false alarm; Knight-Wallace Fellow's asylum saga; Movies by Moonlight announced

Happy Friday!

Even though we had some snow flurries this morning, don't fret. Expect warmer temps and sunshine this weekend before another cool down on Monday.

Last weekend, panic spread across Ann Arbor when the University of Michigan issued an active shooter alert. False information was spread quickly on social media, which made the situation even more tense. Local 4 spoke with students and police following the event, which turned out to be a false alarm after it was discovered that students had popped several balloons, sparking the alert.

What's been happening:

⚖ U.S. House Reps. Debbie Dingell (D) and Fred Upton (R) sent a letter to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week calling for Mexican journalist Emilio Gutiérrez Soto to be granted asylum after he was recently ordered deported. Gutiérrez Soto, who is currently a Knight-Wallace Fellow at UM, spoke this week on campus with his son Oscar about their decadelong struggle to be granted asylum in the United States. (Detroit Free Press/Michigan Daily)

🏠 As talk of the worsening affordable housing crisis in Ann Arbor is on the rise, local nonprofit and low-income housing developer Avalon Housing is making progress with three new developments. (Concentrate)

💊 The University of Michigan is seeking participants to test a new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. (A4)

💻 In tech news, local software consultancy company Atomic Object is expanding its footprint in downtown Ann Arbor. (A4)

🥃 What do the University of Michigan and bourbon have in common? Apparently, more than you would think, according to this report. (Detroit Free Press)

🏃‍♀️ Sunday is the annual Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. Check these road closures if you're planning to drive in or around downtown. (A4)

Fun to know:

🎶 Get a sneak peek at Blue Llama, a new jazz club and eatery that is slated to open next month. Expect good music, innovative shared plates and pre-Prohibition cocktails. (Eater)

🎻 The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra is calling on local students to apply for its 2019 Young Artist Award. (A4)

🎞 The Ann Arbor Summer Festival announced its 2019 Movies by Moonlight series this week. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

