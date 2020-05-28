Changes to Rocket Mortgage Classic, how tournament will run in July

DETROIT – The Rocket Mortgage Classic was the most awarded event on the PGA tour last year, so a lot of people wanted to make sure it made it on the PGA Tour’s limited schedule this year. The minute it was approved, organizers changed the course when it came to their charitable focus.

READ: PGA Tour: Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic scheduled for July 2-5 without fans

“It’s our new giving initiative,” Jason Langwell, executive director of The Rocket Mortgage Classic, said. “By 2025, we hope every Detroit resident has access to technology, the internet and digital literacy training.”

Moving forward, the Rocket Giving Fund will invest in organizations and infrastructure that seek to ensure 5G internet technology becomes available across the city in five years.

As for the tournament itself, it will be very different than year one of the tournament. Instead of sold-out crowds, there won’t be fans July 2-5 at Detroit Golf Club, only essential staff.

“Everyone who comes on site will have a daily risk screening and thermal scanning before reporting to work,” Langwell said.

As for the players and the caddies, they all will be tested, and they will stay in three host hotels.

“Shinola, Westin and Courtyard are our three hotels,” Langwell said. “Half of the field will be have been tested at The Travelers tournament before our event, the other half will be tested immediately on arrival.”

READ: New initiative to provide ‘digital access’ to all Detroiters within next 5 years

The participants will only be permitted at their hotel and the golf course. Carryout food will be provided for them.

Players like Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have already signed on to play.

“We’re having great conversations with guys like Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman and Keegan Bradley as well as other top 15 players in the world,” Langwell said.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is the 4th tournament in the PGA’s return to action. Langwell said they will learn best practices from those earlier events. As for a fan experience in these crazy times? Langwell said they’re looking to connect fans with their favorite players virtually in some way. Stay tuned.