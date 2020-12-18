Detroit Lions moving from WJR radio affiliate back to 97.1 ‘The Ticket’

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif. Since the start of last year, Matthew Stafford has had to deal with a health scare involving his wife, his own injury problems -- and more recently, a coronavirus test that the team later described as a false positive. It's been a difficult period for the Detroit star. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced they will be moving from WJR back to 97.1 “The Ticket” as their official radio broadcast partner.

The deal between the Lions and Entercom will begin in 2021 and last for multiple years, the team announced.

“As we enter a new era of Detroit Lions football, we’re excited to establish a strategic partnership with Entercom whose Detroit family of stations are market leaders in radio and multimedia,” Detroit Lions Senior Vice President of Business Development Kelly Kozole said. “With growing opportunities to deliver informed and entertaining broadcast programming, together we have a great opportunity to engage our fans who are their listeners.”

Liive game broadcasts, pre-game and postgame shows, weekly shows and other programming will air exclusively on 97.1. Entercom will also manage the Lions Radio Network -- an extensive radio network with more than 30 stations across Michigan and in northern Ohio, according to the team.

“The Lions are synonymous with the city of Detroit and this is a great opportunity to leverage our position as the unrivaled leaders in sports radio and deliver dynamic Lions content, both on game days and throughout the year,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Detroit. “This partnership now makes 97.1 The Ticket the flagship station for all four professional sports teams in the Motor City, giving fans a one-stop destination for all of their favorite local teams.”

Lions games were broadcast on 97.1 “The Ticket” through 2015 before moving to WJR.