Watch Red Wings prospect Lucas Raymond WJC highlights here

EDMONTON, AB - DECEMBER 26: Theodor Niederbach #16, Elmer Soderblom #25 and Lucas Raymond #18 of Sweden celebrate a goal against the Czech Republic during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place on December 26, 2020 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Here I will be compiling Lucas Raymond’s highlights from the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.

Raymond, who was selected 4th overall by the Detroit Red Wings at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, is representing Sweden. The 18-year-old right wing is one of seven Red Wings prospects competing in this tournament.

Raymond highlights:

This pass by Lucas Raymond. pic.twitter.com/tu6LDcIhTZ — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) December 28, 2020

Let us admire this pass by Alexander Holtz, who toe drags and backhands the puck over to teammate Lucas Raymond.



pic.twitter.com/zS1E5MA7yH — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 29, 2020

Lucas Raymond's backcheck in a 6-1 game with little over 3 minutes left is a sign of his dedication to playing a complete game. pic.twitter.com/zeQy1E5zn3 — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) December 26, 2020

Albert Johansson and Lucas Raymond with a give-and-go, a potential view of the future in Detroit. Raymond unable to score on the chance this time. pic.twitter.com/C17XLgJjOF — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) December 29, 2020

Lucas Raymond flashes some moves. pic.twitter.com/bAxN59hKOW — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) December 26, 2020

More about Lucas Raymond

Raymond is playing for Frölunda HC in the Swedish pro league this year, and that’s where he’ll stay for now. It is expected he’ll finish out the season in Sweden before any possibility of traveling to play in North America.

Elite Prospects described him as the following prior to being drafted by Detroit:

“A very well-rounded and highly skilled winger. Raymond is blessed with exceptional hockey sense. Furthermore, he has terrific hands, great speed and fine work ethic. Plays with plenty of intensity and battles hard for the puck. A nightmare to play against with his forechecking and puck-stealing ability. He also plays a strong two-way game and is a capable penalty killer. Offensively, he has a strong wrist shot and excellent vision. Few weaknesses overall and is a player that doesn’t wait for the play to happen, but the one that generates the play and make things happen.”

Lucas Raymond is so good lmao — J.D. Burke (@JDylanBurke) December 28, 2020

At 18 years young, he’s listed at 5-10, 183 pounds.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman had this to say after drafting Raymond:

“We think he has an excellent hockey sense, a very creative player, a good shooter. So good all-around skills for the game. He’s very competitive, very smart. We kind of like the whole package.”

He has 12 points (5G, 7A) in 22 games played with Frölunda this season.

We’re tracking his tournament stats below.

Tracking Red Wings prospects at WJC:

🇸🇪 Team Sweden -- five Red Wings prospects:

🇫🇮 Team Finland -- one Red Wings prospect:

🇨🇿 Team Czech Republic -- one Red Wings prospect:

The international U-20 tournament got underway Christmas Day. There are 10 nations competing in the preliminary round -- two groups of five. Only the top four teams in each group will proceed from the preliminary round to play in the single-game elimination playoff round.

Canada is competing in Group A with Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Germany. The United States is competing in Group B with Russia, Sweden, Czech Republic and Austria.

The playoff round will get started Jan. 2, followed by the medal games on Jan. 5.

Games are being broadcast live on NHL Network (TSN) from Alberta, Canada.

