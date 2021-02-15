Blake Griffin to sit out until he reaches agreement with Detroit Pistons about future, ESPN reports

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons talks to Blake Griffin #23 in the second half while playing the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on November 25, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Blake Griffin will be out of the Detroit Pistons’ lineup until he and the team can come to an agreement about his playing future, according to ESPN.

The story was first reported by NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

General Manager Troy Weaver is trying to explore trade options for Griffin, and the team is also considering a buyout, according to the story.

Griffin, 31, is the last big name on a Pistons roster that’s been fully rebuilt by Weaver in under a year at the helm. Earlier this month, Derrick Rose was traded to the New York Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick.

By keeping Griffin out of the lineup, the Pistons can continue to give minutes to younger players who will be part of the long-term future. Saddiq Bey is the most obvious beneficiary, as he has played increased minutes in Griffin’s absence due to some minor injuries.

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey, left, shoots over Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Bey dropped 30 points on a perfect 7-of-7 performance from beyond the arc Friday in a win over the Boston Celtics. He also grabbed 12 rebounds.

On Sunday, Bey scored 16 points on 6-11 shooting and added four rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Griffin hasn’t been his usual superstar self in 2020-21, averaging a career-low 12.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 36.5% from the field.

When Griffin joined the Pistons midway through 2017-18, it was a controversial move due to his massive salary and injury history. His first full season in Detroit, Griffin averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Detroit.

He embraced coming to Detroit and has been a leader on and off the court through his tenure, even though it’s not a popular destination for NBA players.

At this point, though, parting ways is probably the best most for both sides. Griffin could help a playoff contender and the Pistons need to focus on the future.

Griffin is still owed the remainder of his $36,595,996 salary for this season. He is scheduled to make $38,957,028 for 2021-22, the final year of his deal.