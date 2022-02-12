Pair of St. Clair Shores natives set to participate in Super Bowl color guard

On Sunday (Feb. 13), there will be a very cool local connection to the Super Bowl AS two St. Clair Shores natives and lifelong friends will be part of the color guard presenting flags at the game. Two best friends graduated from Lakeshore High school in 2019, and now they're taking their friendship to new levels as they are getting the opportunity to be a part of Super Bowl LVI.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – On Sunday (Feb. 13), there will be a very cool local connection to the Super Bowl as two St. Clair Shores natives and lifelong friends will be part of the color guard presenting flags at the game.

Two best friends graduated from Lakeshore High School in 2019, and now they’re taking their friendship to new levels as they are getting the opportunity to be a part of Super Bowl LVI.

Gavin Smith and Justin Chambe touched down in Los Angeles on Thursday (Feb. 10), a long way away from St. Clair Shores, where the two met as children.

“Yes, they’ve been friends since they were little,” said Smith’s mother, Dee Smith.

Gavin Smith, a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman Seaman, and Chambe, a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Airman 1st Class will stand beside one another on the field at super bowl 56 as members of the joint color guard.

“We’re super excited to go to the Super Bowl,” said the men.

Gavin Smith’s mom said she and Chambe’s mom are thrilled for their sons.

“Oh, we’re just ecstatic, and we couldn’t be more proud,” Dee Smith said. “I mean two boys, representing St. Clair shores both at the Super Bowl at the same time and friends, and it’s just amazing.”

To make the experience even sweeter, Gavin Smith is also celebrating his 21st birthday on Sunday.

“I can’t believe I’m going with my best friend from my hometown to celebrate his birthday on the Super Bowl,” Chambe said.

Gavin Smith’s mom says they’re both probably rooting for the Los Angeles Rams as they are Matthew Stafford fans.

“He’s a big Detroit Lions fan still,” Dee Smith said. “So you can take the boy out of Detroit. But you can’t take the Detroit out of the boy.”

And while the big debate is always “do you watch for the game, the commercials, or the halftime show?” It’s clear that Gavin Smith and Chambe’s moms will be watching for the joint color guard before the game

“I’m going to be recording and roaming, sitting watching, so I’m really hoping that they’ll zoom in on them,” said Dee Smith.

