4 Detroit Lions make list of best NFL players under 24 years old

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions runs onto the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions beat the Raiders 26-14. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The future is bright for the Detroit Lions, not only because they’re in first place this season, but also because many of their top players are going to be on the team for a long time.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Matt Miller and Matt Bowen compiled a list of all the top players under 24 years old. Each position was divided into first-team and second-team players.

Four Lions were included: Aidan Hutchinson, Sam LaPorta, Penei Sewell, and Jack Campbell. All four are members of the first team.

Hutchinson, last year’s No. 2 overall draft pick, has developed into one of the top pass rushers in the league. He’s racked up 15 sacks, four interceptions, 55 solo tackles, and 86 total tackles in his first 28 professional games.

Campbell is just 11 games into his career but already making an impact for a playoff contender. He has 31 solo tackles and 51 total tackles in limited playing time. With the injury to Alex Anzalone, more might be asked of Campbell in the coming weeks.

The Lions drafted LaPorta in the second round this year, and he’s already blossomed into one of the NFL’s best pass-catching tight ends. LaPorta has 55 grabs for 539 yards and five touchdowns this season. He’s averaging 9.8 yards per catch and has moved the chains 27 times.

It seems like Sewell has been around forever, but even though he’s 44 games into his NFL career, the star right tackle won’t turn 24 until next October. The Lions will likely prioritize an extension for the former first-round pick and make sure he’s an anchor on the offensive line for years to come.

A few other Lions under 24 who didn’t make the list include running back Jahmyr Gibbs, safety Brian Branch, wide receiver Jameson Williams, safety Kerby Joseph, and defensive tackle Alim McNeil.

Gibbs and Branch might have had arguments to be included. ESPN chose Bijan Robinson and Breece Hall at running back and Talanoa Hufanga, Kyle Hamilton, Jevon Holland, and Andre Cisco at safety.