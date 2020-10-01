Detroit Grand Prix will return to Belle Isle for two race weekends in 2021

DETROIT – The Detroit Grand Prix will return to Belle Isle for two weekends of racing in 2021.

Organizers announced Thursday that sport cars of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) Series will compete on June 5, while the IndyCar Series will return for a double-header with two races on June 12 and June 13.

The two IndyCar races will be shown on NBC network TV. Organizers said the key reason they moved the IndyCar races to that second weekend was to ensure network coverage -- keeping it on previous weekend would have moved IndyCar coverage to NBCSN.

The 2020 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The race on Belle Isle had been scheduled for the weekend of May 29-31.

