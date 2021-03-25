Detroit Grand Prix shifts back to one-weekend format for 2021

DETROIT – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is shifting back to its one-weekend format for 2021.

The event runs from June 11 through the 13 on Belle Isle. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will join the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires for an exciting on-track lineup.

The IMSA sports cars were originally scheduled to race in Detroit one week earlier to provide teams and drivers the opportunity to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. But the Le Mans has been delayed until August, making it possible for IMSA competitors to join INDYCAR and Indy Lights for a single weekend racing experience.

Both INDYCAR races will be televised live on NBC on consecutive days, while Saturday’s IMSA race will air live on NBCSN. IMSA will host practice and qualifying on the Raceway at Belle Isle Park street circuit on Friday, June 11, and then race in the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic late in the afternoon on Saturday, June 12.

Ad

We are excited to bring the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear back to Belle Isle in 2021 and return to a traditional one-weekend format June 11 through the 13, featuring five great races with three incredible racing series. With the established stars of INDYCAR and the rising stars of Indy Lights both racing on Saturday and Sunday and Corvette Racing joining the intense IMSA sportscar action on both Friday and Saturday, it’s going to be an incredible weekend in the Motor City. Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear

The IMSA sports cars and the Indy Lights open-wheel machines will compete with both practice and qualifying on June 11.

All three series will host races on June 12, with the first Indy Lights racing action on Belle Isle since 2012. It will be followed by the first INDYCAR Chevy Dual in Detroit race of the weekend and conclude with the IMSA Chevrolet Sports Car Classic in the evening.

The second Indy Lights race of the weekend opens the action on June 13 before the final INDYCAR Chevy Dual in Detroit waves the checkered flag on 31st Grand Prix event hosted in the Motor City.

Tickets for the Grand Prix are expected to go on sale within the next few weeks. Links that provide more information are available below.

BREAKING #DetroitGP News! IMSA joins the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indy Lights for one amazing race weekend on Belle Isle... Posted by Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Learn more about the Grand Prix below: