2021 Detroit Grand Prix will have limited fans, features amid pandemic

Drivers pull out of the pit for their warm-up laps at the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto race on Belle Isle in Detroit on June 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is coming back to Belle Isle this June after being cancelled in 2020, and restrictions will be in place to help prevent coronavirus spread.

Officials announced Tuesday that the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix, happening on June 11-13, will host about 6,000-9,000 people each day at Belle Isle Park. The island’s capacity limit for the event includes fans, race participants, workers, partners, vendors and media.

Grandstand seating will incorporate spacing between attendees or groups with reserved seats, officials said. Organizers will also limit general admission viewing areas, reduce capacity in hospitality areas and remove or reduce displays and fan activities that are apart from the track.

Officials say the event will follow current COVID-19 protocols designed to prevent virus spread. Attendees will be required to wear face masks at all times, except when actively eating or drinking. The venue will also offer several hand sanitizing stations and will reportedly be cleaned constantly throughout each day of the event, especially in high-contact areas.

Ticket scanning and bag screening upon entry will be contact-free, officials said.

“We look forward to bringing world-class racing back to the Motor City next month,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We are excited to welcome race fans to Belle Isle Park for three days of excitement in a safe and healthy manner. We will showcase the Park, our City and it’s beautiful waterfront to the nation and the world as NBC will provide over six hours of network TV coverage. And, once again, the biggest benefactor will be Belle Isle.”

Tickets for the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix go on sale on Thursday, May 20 for the general public. Prior to that date, officials say individuals who purchased tickets for the canceled 2020 Grand Prix will be contacted this week to learn about ticket options for this year’s event, as well as individuals who registered for the pre-sale period.

A limited number of free passes will be available for the event on June 11 as part of the Comerica Bank Free Prix Day. Those passes can be reserved on the event’s website right here starting May 17.

This June, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will join the NTT IndyCar Series and the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires for an exciting on-track lineup.

The IMSA sports cars were originally scheduled to race in Detroit one week earlier to provide teams and drivers the opportunity to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. However, the Le Mans has been delayed until August, making it possible for IMSA competitors to join IndyCar and Indy Lights for a single-weekend racing experience.

Visit the Detroit Grand Prix’s website here for the latest information.