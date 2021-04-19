Winner of 2021 Detroit Grand Prix poster contest announced

DETROIT – The winner of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear was announced on Monday.

Alec Porter, 20, from Westland won the contest. There were five other finalists, all students from the College of Creative Studies.

This is the ninth annual poster contest. The judges loved the unique design of incorporating the iconic Joe Louis fist into the poster along with an IndyCar and a sports car.

The poster will be ready by the end of April and will be for sale online and at the races.

2021 Detroit Grand Prix Poster Competition. Poster created by Alec Porter. (Alec Porter)

The Detroit Grand Prix runs from June 11 through the 13 on Belle Isle. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will join the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires.

Both INDYCAR races will be televised live on NBC on consecutive days, while Saturday’s IMSA race will air live on NBCSN. IMSA will host practice and qualifying on the Raceway at Belle Isle Park street circuit on Friday, June 11, and then race in the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic late in the afternoon on Saturday, June 12.

Ad

Learn more about the Grand Prix below: